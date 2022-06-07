MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Manhattan dad was indicted Tuesday on murder charges in the death of his baby boy.

The infant died of abusive head trauma, according to the criminal complaint. He suffered a complex set of skull fractures, bilateral hemorrhaging of the optic nerve root and bilateral subdermal hematomas.

Ceferino Sanchez, 34, was charged with murder in the second degree, manslaughter in the first degree, reckless assault of a child and assault in the second degree, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. Sanchez was previously arrested in New Jersey for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child in a similar situation, sources previously told PIX11.

“It is harrowing to know that Cairo Dixon-Sanchez, a vulnerable infant, suffered this unimaginable abuse,” Bragg said.

Sanchez brought the baby to the hospital on April 25 for treatment. He allegedly said the baby was injured when he fell during a feeding.

“I f—ed up, I f—ed up, I f—ed up,” Sanchez allegedly said when his son was injured.





