UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — After 20 years, award-winning British actress Juliet Stevenson returns to a New York City stage. Stevenson plays Dr. Ruth Wolff, the title character in “The Doctor.”

Performances are now ongoing at the Park Avenue Armory. It’s a gripping drama tackling the issues of medical ethics, religion, abortion rights and so-called cancel culture.

“It’s so important to have those conversations here,” said Stevenson. “Audiences can come into this dark space, sit quietly and listen to all those complicated arguments.”

“The Doctor” is loosely based on the 1912 play by Arthur Schnitzler. Stevenson plays a Jewish physician dealing with antisemitism. The story starts with a teenager arriving at the hospital – suffering from a self-inflicted botched abortion.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dr. Wolff believes the girl should have a peaceful death without the young woman knowing she is dying. Wolff refuses to allow a Roman Catholic priest to administer the last rites into the room. Stevenson is on stage for most of the 2-hour and 45-minute production inside the historic city venue. She is finding New York audiences are passionate.

“The audience is amazing. Sometimes the audience stomp and cheers, we have to kind of wait for them to calm down,” said Stevenson. “I think they’re less shy than the British, so they just make their feelings more clearly vocalized.”

Director and playwright Robert Icke has created a strong female lead character and brought the story to the current day. Stevenson said in light of Roe v. Wade being overturned, the show’s themes now take on new meaning.

“It’s really current, and it’s not taking a side. It never takes a side, and you can come with any belief system, and you’ll hear your point of view represented,” adds Stevenson.

The acclaimed actress is best known for her role in the film, “Truly, Madly, Deeply,” for which she was nominated for the prestigious BAFTA Award in the Best Lead Actress category. She received rave reviews in London for an earlier production of “The Doctor.”

This is a long-awaited return to the city for Stevenson. For the first time in two decades, she’s involved in a stage production here and loves every minute of her truly New York experience.

“I’m completely in love with New York. It’s just intoxicating,” said Steveson. “Every night I leave this theater, it’s about 11 p.m. or midnight and I step out and the air is warm every night. I get this bodily thrill about this city. It’s very beautiful.”

The Doctor is now playing at the Park Avenue Armory through Aug. 19.