MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect who filled a bag with Gatorade and other products tried to stab a store security guard with a syringe while exiting a Manhattan Duane Reade on Saturday, police said Wednesday.

The incident was caught on the store’s surveillance camera. The video was released by the NYPD with the hope someone might recognize the suspect and come forward with information.

The attack happened at the Duane Reade on East 34th Street near Lexington Avenue in Murray Hill around 10:18 a.m. The suspect filled a Fresh Direct bag with products and when he began to leave, the 64-year-old tried to stop him, according to police.

The guard struggled with the suspect, who then pulled out a hypodermic needle and tried to stab him with it, police said. The guard continued to defend himself and the suspect ran off without any of the store’s products.

The victim suffered pain to his left hand, however, he refused medical attention.



(Credit: NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).