WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — An attacker charged at a subway rider, repeatedly punched him and ripped hair out of the victim’s head, police said Thursday.

The 22-year-old victim was on a northbound A train near the 190th Street subway station on May 19 around 2:20 p.m. when the attacker approached and sat down.

“I wish I had my pepper spray,” the attacker said. “ “I have to start carrying my pepper spray.”

The unidentified attacker spat on the victim more than once, police said. When man stood up after being spat on, the attacker lunged at him and grabbed the man by the hair, punching him in the face and head.

“I’m sick of all you f-gs,” the attacker said.

Attacker yanks hair out of subway rider's head in possible hate crime in Manhattan, police say https://t.co/eIH5WenUQi pic.twitter.com/RXk9RRwlwm — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 7, 2022

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. He lost hair and suffered cuts to his head.

No arrests have been made. The Hate Crime Task Force is investigating. Police have asked for help identifying the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).