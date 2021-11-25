Attacker jumps on 84-year-old woman, tries to rob her in Manhattan: NYPD

Police asked for help identifying the suspect in a Nov. 24, 2021 attack on an 84-year-old woman in Manhattan. (NYPD)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — An attacker followed an 84-year-old woman, jumped on her back and knocked her to the ground, police said Thursday.

The victim was headed home when she was attacked near East 117th Street and Madison Avenue on Wednesday, officials said. As the victim went to open the gate to the front of her home, a woman following her attacked, then tried to take the victim’s purse.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries to her right arm and right hand.

The attacker fled the scene. Police asked for help identifying her. She was last seen wearing a long black jacket with a brown fur trim around the hood, a black and white bandana as a mask, glasses, blue jeans and black/white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

