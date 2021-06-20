At least 5 shot overnight in NYC, including 2 teens, man in wheelchair

NEW YORK — At least five people were shot overnight in New York, including two teenage girls and a man in a wheelchair, police said.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old girl were shot in Harlem River Park near Second Avenue and East 128th Street after a dispute began between two groups. Both victims were hospitalized.

No arrests have been made.

Over in the Weeksville section of Brooklyn on Sterling Place, a 32-year-old man in a wheelchair heard gunfire and felt pain in his left cheek around 10 p.m. Saturday, officials said. A bullet grazed his cheek.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Also in Brooklyn, two men were shot around 2 a.m. Sunday on Pacific Street, an NYPD detective said. A 37-year-old man was shot twice in the torso and a 25-year-old man was shot in the neck. The injuries were not considered to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made in that shooting either.

