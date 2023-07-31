MANHATTAN (PIX11) — In recent weeks, New York City has received between 2,000 to 2,500 asylum seekers each week, according to a spokesperson from the mayor’s office.

The city is now at a point where it said there is no room left and help from the federal government is desperately needed.

One asylum seeker named Santiago told PIX11 News that he hadn’t had anything to eat or drink for seven hours. He said he has been sleeping on the street outside the Roosevelt Hotel for two days, only receiving food once a day.

Another asylum seeker shared pictures with PIX11 News and said the food she is served daily is frozen. She is currently pregnant and high-risk and is concerned about not receiving proper nutrition for herself and her baby.

PIX11 News reached out to the Department of Homeless Services for comment.

Protecting the health and safety of our clients is a top priority and we are committed to addressing any concerns as they arise. Our dedicated teams continue to work around the clock as we respond to an ongoing humanitarian crisis while effectively delivering on our mission to address homelessness in NYC. DHS shelter sites with regular meal services ensure compliance with NYC Food Standards for adults and children. As we continue to rapidly bring emergency sites online to provide shelter for tens of thousands of asylum seekers – at an unprecedented speed and scale — we are making sure we are addressing immediate need while working to verify and address any issues at sites, and working with clients to address their unique needs. DHS Spokesperson

On Monday, dozens of asylum seekers remained packed along the perimeter of the Roosevelt Hotel, which serves as both the city’s intake center and a humanitarian relief center for families with children.

“Most of the rooms here for the humanitarian relief center are full, so we are finding places for them at other locations,” said Fabien Levy, spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams. “So, they come here for the arrival center and then we find other places for them to go to.”

Levy said the city is doing its best to get people into housing as quickly as possible. “We’ve been saying for months that we’re out of space.”

Several city leaders, including Adams, continue pushing for more help from Washington.

“We need help,” said Adams on Monday. “And it’s not going to get any better. From this moment on, it’s downhill.”