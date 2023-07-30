MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Asylum seekers lined all four blocks around the Roosevelt Hotel Sunday, waiting to be processed.

The hotel serves as New York City’s intake center for all people seeking asylum in New York City. Their only relief was inside some city buses and vans parked outside the hotel entrance.

“We feel bad because we are in the street,” said Abdel, an asylum seeker from Senegal. “We sit in the street. We don’t like to sit in the street.”

Multiple asylum seekers told us they came to America looking for jobs and want to work with dignity to fulfill their dreams.

Activist Power Malu, who fights for asylum seeker rights, said flyers are being distributed at the Southern U.S. border, asking asylum seekers to consider settling in other cities because shelter or services are not guaranteed.

“People need to be treated with dignity,” said Malu. “People need to be treated with respect and with kindness. And what we’re noticing now is that people don’t really seem to care because no one is being held accountable.”

City leaders continue pushing for additional resources from Washington. Mayor Eric Adams visited Washington last week. On Sunday, he briefly commented on the issue during the Dominican Day Parade.

“We’ve been saying for the longest that we’re out of space,” said Adams. “This is a national response. We need national help. We’re out of space.”