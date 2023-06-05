GRAMERCY, Manhattan (PIX11) — Victor is one of several asylum seekers who was standing on the corner Sunday evening in front of a LinkNYC WiFi hub in Manhattan, where an accused drunk driver of a gray sedan drove onto the sidewalk, killing one person and injuring four.

He stood in red shorts with crutches and a new cast to protect his broken leg outside of the new temporary migrant center in the Gramercy section of Manhattan.

The car crashed into Victor and other asylum seekers at the corner of Third Avenue and East 21st Street. Migrants often take turns charging their phones and using the WiFi to call their relatives back home.

“I was facing – my back was facing the street. I’m in a lot of pain, and I have a fracture in my leg,” Victor said through a translator.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Mahbub Ali of Astoria, Queens.

Detectives said he was apparently speeding up Third Avenue when he struck and killed a 23-year-old man who was in the crosswalk trying to cross the street.

Police said Ali then swerved before he struck and injured an 18-year-old boy on an e-bike.

Ali’s out-of-control sedan then went up on the curb and struck victims three, four, and five – all asylum seekers, as they stood near the WiFi hub.

Ali’s 25-year-old female passenger in the front seat suffered leg injuries.

Maria, 65, who, like Victor, is from Venezuela, said she never saw the car coming as they stood on the sidewalk.

“He came over the sidewalk, and it was like so fast. Seconds,” said Maria, through a translator.

After killing one person and injuring several others, police took Ali into custody at the scene.

He’s now under arrest facing several criminal charges, including vehicular manslaughter, assault and a tested blood alcohol level of .08 – Driving while intoxicated, according to officials.

PIX11 News went to Ali’s home in Astoria Monday afternoon.

His sister-in-law declined to comment and would only say the family has hired an attorney.

PIX11 News also reached out to Mayor Eric Adams’ office and the city Department of Immigrant Affairs for information on any outreach efforts to the victims.

Police have not released the name of the pedestrian who was killed, pending family notification.

Ali, as of Monday evening, had not yet been arraigned at Manhattan Criminal Court.