MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant groped a 13-year-old girl on a Midtown street, then punched her father when he tried to intervene, according to authorities.

The attacker grabbed the girl’s buttocks on West 43rd Street near 7th Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7, officials said.

When the girl’s father, 55, tried to step in, the assailant punched him in the face, police said. First responders treated the dad at the scene for a cut to the face.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect entering an MTA subway station. In the images, the suspect wore a t-shirt featuring the stylized red and white ‘B’ logo of the Boston Red Sox.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).