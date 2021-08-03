Surveillance video stills of a man punching an Asian woman, 68, in an unprovoked attack on the Lower East Side of Manhattan on July 27, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police on Tuesday released disturbing video of an unprovoked attack on a 68-year-old Asian woman on a Manhattan street in late July.

Authorities said it happened just after 10 p.m. on July 27 as the woman was picking up a storage cart from the garbage on Mulberry Street, near the Lower East Side.

Surveillance footage shows an unidentified man walk up and punch the woman in the side of the face. Police said no words were exchanged in the seemingly random assault.

The man can be seen looking back as he walked away, fleeing northbound on Mulberry Street.

According to police, the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

While the victim is Asian, police said the attack was not currently being investigated as a hate crime.

The NYPD released above video of the incident, and the images of the suspect below, in hopes the public could help identify the man.

Surveillance images of a man accused of punching a woman, 68, in the face on a Lower East Side street on July 27, 2021. (NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).