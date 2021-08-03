68-year-old woman punched in face in unprovoked attack on LES: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man punches Asian woman in face on Lower East Side

Surveillance video stills of a man punching an Asian woman, 68, in an unprovoked attack on the Lower East Side of Manhattan on July 27, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police on Tuesday released disturbing video of an unprovoked attack on a 68-year-old Asian woman on a Manhattan street in late July.

Authorities said it happened just after 10 p.m. on July 27 as the woman was picking up a storage cart from the garbage on Mulberry Street, near the Lower East Side.

Surveillance footage shows an unidentified man walk up and punch the woman in the side of the face. Police said no words were exchanged in the seemingly random assault.

The man can be seen looking back as he walked away, fleeing northbound on Mulberry Street.

According to police, the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

While the victim is Asian, police said the attack was not currently being investigated as a hate crime.

The NYPD released above video of the incident, and the images of the suspect below, in hopes the public could help identify the man.

Man accused of punching Asian woman on Lower East Side
Surveillance images of a man accused of punching a woman, 68, in the face on a Lower East Side street on July 27, 2021. (NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

'Broadway Evolved' brings support to young artists

NYC kids learn camping, survival skills

Bloody weekend: At least 30 shot in NYC gun violence

Queens residents concerned with gun violence

Construction on 2nd floor of outdoor dining structure in East Village stopped by NYC

Local businesses hold job fair to address worker shortage

More Manhattan

Crime

Bronx robbery: Man in wheelchair thrown to ground, assaulted

Bloody weekend: At least 30 shot in NYC gun violence

Queens residents concerned with gun violence

Man arrested, charged for shooting NYPD officer in the Bronx: police

Father speaks out after shielding kids from gunfire

Suspect identified after woman dies following attempted subway robbery

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter