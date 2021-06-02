Surveillance images of a man accused of striking an Asian woman, 23, with a cane as she got off a No. 1 train at the 116th subway station in Morningside Heights on May 12, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan — The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force was investigating after a woman was struck with a cane in an Upper Manhattan subway station earlier in May, authorities said.

The NYPD on Wednesday released surveillance images of a man they were looking for in the seemingly random assault.

According to police, the incident happened early the morning of May 12 as the woman, 23, was getting off a northbound No. 1 train at the 116th Street Station in Morningside Heights.

As the victim stepped onto the platform she passed the unidentified man, at which point he swung his walking cane multiple times, striking her in the side of her head and hip, officials said.

The man then hopped on the train just before it left the station, according to police.

While the woman sustained pain and swelling to her head and hip, she refused medical attention at the scene, authorities said.

The NYPD released the above images of the man they’re looking for, describing him as around 60 years old and standing at 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighing about 150 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes, close-cut salt-and-pepper hair, a mustache and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored sweatpants, white sneakers and using the cane he allegedly used to hit the woman.

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).