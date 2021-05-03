Asian woman hit with a hammer in Hell’s Kitchen after mask confrontation

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — A hammer-wielding attacker told an Asian woman to remove her mask and then bashed the victim in the head in Manhattan on Sunday night, police said.

The 31-year-old victim was on 42nd Street near Ninth Avenue when an unknown woman approached around 8:45 p.m.

“Take off your mask,” the unknown woman told the victim, according to police.

She then hit the victim with a hammer, causing lacerations to the head.

The victim, who was hospitalized, is not likely to die, officials said.

NYPD investigators said they were looking into the incident as a bias crime.

The attack came on the same day as a rally in Queens to end hate against Asians.

Police said the attacker was last seen wearing black jeans and a black shirt. She fled eastbound on 42nd Street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.

