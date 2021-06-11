Asian man punched in head in possible Flatiron hate crime: NYPD

Surveillance images of a man police believe punched an Asian man in a possible hate crime attack in Manhattan’s Flatiron district on May 22, 2021. (NYPD)

FLATIRON, Manhattan — The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force launched an investigation after an Asian man was randomly punched on a Manhattan street last month, authorities said.

According to police, back on May 22, around 4:20 p.m., the unknown man approached the 48-year-old victim in the vicinity of West 26th Street and Broadway, in the Flatiron district.

The man suddenly punched the Asian man in the head and made an anti-Asian statement before fleeing the area, officials said.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The Hate Crime Task Force released the above surveillance images of the man they’re looking for, describing him as having long blue braids or dreadlocks, and last seen wearing a light-colored sleeveless T-shirt, neon yellow pants, and a backpack.

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).