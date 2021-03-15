Surveillance images of a man sought by police after an Asian man was punched in the face in a potential hate crime in Harlem on Feb. 15, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

HARLEM, Manhattan — A February assault on an Asian man on a Harlem street is being investigated as a potential hate crime, the NYPD said Sunday night.

Back on the night of Feb. 15, the man was walking to his vehicle on Lenox Avenue, between West 139th and 140th streets, when he was pushed by an unidentified man, according to police.

When the 27-year-old victim asked why he was pushed, the man exclaimed, “Chinese, go back to China,” before punching him in the face, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, the victim suffered pain and swelling, while the attacker fled eastbound on West 139th Street.

Police have released the above surveillance images of the man they’re looking for, in hopes the public can help identify him.

The incident is just latest as attacks on Asian New Yorkers are on the rise, an issue that prompted the NYPD to form the new Asian Hate Crime Task Force.

Safe Walks NYC also recently expanded into Chinatown amid the assaults on members of the Asian community.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).