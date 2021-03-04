Asian man knocked out in unprovoked attack on Lower East Side: police

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police launched an investigation Tuesday night after another seemingly unprovoked attack on an Asian man in Manhattan.

The man, 56, was about to enter the East Broadway subway station along the F line, on the Lower East Side, just before 9 p.m., officials said.

Out of nowhere, the unidentified attacker started punching him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and rendering him unconscious, according to police.

EMS took the victim to an area hospital where he was treated for a laceration to his lip, a black eye and swelling to his head, authorities said.

The NYPD released the above surveillance image of the man they’re looking for, in hopes the public can help identify him.

The violent incident is just the latest in a string of attacks on Asian New Yorker, causing the NYPD to form the new Asian Hate Crime Task Force.

It was not immediately clear if this attack was being investigated as a potential hate crime.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Ali, Frazier and the Fight of the Century 50 years later

NYPD Asian Hate Crime Task Force investigating unprovoked attack

Local group supports minority owned businesses during time of need

Suspect in Chinatown stabbing charged with hate crime

Man arrested after Asian man stabbed in Chinatown

Man stabbed in Chinatown in possible hate crime: NYPD

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive with sites giving shots 24 hours a day

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Ali, Frazier and the Fight of the Century 50 years later

Advocates call out heavy handed policing against juveniles

Split Senate votes to begin COVID-19 relief bill debate, right after they read all 628 pages aloud

Cold this weekend — but next weekend is WOW

House passes police reform bill, though Senate battle is just beginning

Hazlet's Hope Network gives hope to those with addiction problems

Public advocate unveils 'Renewed Deal' to help struggling New Yorkers

@PIX11News on Twitter