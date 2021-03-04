Asian man knocked out in unprovoked attack on Lower East Side: police

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police launched an investigation Tuesday night after another seemingly unprovoked attack on an Asian man in Manhattan.

The man, 56, was about to enter the East Broadway subway station along the F line, on the Lower East Side, just before 9 p.m., officials said.

Out of nowhere, the unidentified attacker started punching him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and rendering him unconscious, according to police.

WATCH: 56-year-old Asian man knocked out in unprovoked attack on Manhattan's Lower East Side, NYPD says; police looking for man seen here



EMS took the victim to an area hospital where he was treated for a laceration to his lip, a black eye and swelling to his head, authorities said.

The NYPD released the above surveillance image of the man they’re looking for, in hopes the public can help identify him.

The violent incident is just the latest in a string of attacks on Asian New Yorker, causing the NYPD to form the new Asian Hate Crime Task Force.

It was not immediately clear if this attack was being investigated as a potential hate crime.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).