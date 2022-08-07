Police seek a suspect who allegedly attacked an Asian man on the Lower East Side on July 21, 2022, police said. (NYPD)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An Asian man suffered a fractured nose and a chipped tooth in a bias attack last month on the Lower East Side, police said Sunday.

The 30-year-old victim was walking near Stanton and Ludlow streets on July 21 at around 1:40 a.m. when he was assaulted in an unprovoked attack, officials said. The suspect made anti-Asian remarks before repeatedly punching the victim in the head, police said. The victim was treated for his injuries at a nearby hospital.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. Police released photos of the suspect.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).