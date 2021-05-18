Asian man beaten, told ‘go back to your country,’ in Hell’s Kitchen: NYPD

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — An Asian man was beaten and told to “go back to your country” during an unprovoked attack in Hell’s Kitchen Tuesday morning, police said.

The assault happened near West 43rd Street and 11th Avenue around 9:50 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The suspect walked up to the 48-year-old victim, punched him multiple times and told him to “go back to your country,” then bit him on the left hand, police said.

There was no dispute or interaction between the suspect and victim before the assault, according to police.

The suspect fled the area after the attack. Police described him as a man in his 40s who was wearing blue jeans but did not have a shirt on. He was carrying a red sweatshirt, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries to his hand, face, and head.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the attack.

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources. Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).