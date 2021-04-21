Artists find space inside NYC office buildings

Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN — While the return of office workers has been a slow process, a group is working to bring energy to Lower Manhattan. 

Silver Art Projects finds sponsored studio space for artist. The first group is finishing a residency in 4 World Trade Center, where 25 artists have been working on the entire 28th floor since the summer. 

The non-profit is now accepting applications for the next group now. 

Joshua Pulman co-founded Silver Art in 2018. 

“What we found when artists moved in, the space was even more valuable than anticipated,” he said. 

The artist arrived at a time when many buildings were empty as social distancing regulations were in place. 

Tariku Shiferaw is a New York City based artist. 

“It was great having it especially during the pandemic. I made some really large works that i never made before,” he said. 

