UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — How many times do you walk by artwork on the street and you don’t know where it comes from or who made it?

Some artists on the Upper West Side in Manhattan are trying to change all that one kiosk at a time. The kiosk on 83rd Street, just west of Broadway, has been at the location since the 1970s, but only recently was it turned into a cylindrical art gallery.

“I love it. I get to interact with my neighbors,” said G. Augustine Lynas, the kiosk’s curator. Lynas lives right across from the kiosk on 83rd Street.

With the permission of the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, which owns the kiosk, Lynas decided to take it upon himself to curate the works of artists living in the neighborhood. The labor of love started in 2017.

“There have been 20 different artists, many of them local, some not professional, one of them 90 years old,” Lynas said. “They get their work up there for three months at a time.”

It’s currently illustrator Nancy Stahl’s moment on the kiosk. Over a 50-year career, Stahl has designed magazine covers and newspaper sections, United States postage stamps with more than eight billion sold, CD covers for famous jazz artists, a movie poster for “New York Stories,” featuring films by Woody Allen, Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese, and even an anti-Ukrainian invasion poster depicting Russia devouring a dove symbolizing peace.

“As a long-term resident of the block, 46 years in my building, my neighbors think all I do is play tennis and do laundry,” said Stahl. “So I wanted to show them what I do.”

Pat Hatry, a neighbor passing by, was introduced to Stahl and her work and commented: “Oh I love the animals. They are beautiful.”

To the artist and the curator, the kiosk is meant to be all about community engagement, and it clearly is working.

“It always is something different when I walk by,” said Jeffrey Lawson, a neighbor. “I always look to see what it is.”

Another neighbor, Jacob Rimler, chimed it, “I think it’s wonderful.”

How long will the cylindrical art gallery continue? “I take it one day at a time,” Lynas said.

The Upper West Side art kiosk will remain until further notice.