Arrests in 2 deadly stabbings at Penn Station: NYPD

Police investigate a deadly stabbing near Penn Station on Nov. 25, 2021. (Credit: PIX11)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police arrested two men on Monday in connection with two separate fatal stabbings at Penn Station late last month.

Brooklyn resident Jamoy Phillip, 26, was charged with murder in the death of Akeem Loney, according to the NYPD. 

Loney, 32, was stabbed in the neck while riding a northbound No. 2 train as it entered Penn Station, police said. The unprovoked attack happened just before midnight on Nov. 21, according to the NYPD.

Lonely was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Just four days later, on Thanksgiving, a 36-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest near Penn Station at West 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue, police had said.

The attack happened around 6 p.m., mere hours after crowds of people packed the city for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Police on Monday arrested Sylvester King, 36, of Freeport, in connection with the man’s death. He was charged with murder, according to the NYPD.

