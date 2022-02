MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — The man who allegedly sucker punched a woman from behind Jan. 18 was arrested Wednesday, police said.

An broad daylight attack left a 76-year-old woman with injuries to the back of her head. Police said 20-year-old Elijah Tracy threw the punch.

The victim was walking along West 57th Street about 11:50 a.m. when he allegedly approached her and attacked.

Tracy is facing charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.