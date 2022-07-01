Police on scene near where a woman was shot on the Upper East Side on June 29, 2022. (PIX11)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A suspect was arrested for his potential involvement in a fatal shooting Wednesday night.

Sources told PIX11 News he was arrested in Brownsville, Brooklyn by United States Marshals and the NYPD Fugitive Task Force. From there, he was taken to the NYPD’s 19th Precinct. He’s believed to be the father of 20-year-old Azsia Johnson’s 3-month-old child.

Johnson was fatally shot at close range while walking near Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.