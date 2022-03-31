HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police on Thursday arrested one of the alleged dirt bikers accused of beating a father and son in Harlem.

Kureem Nelson, 35, was charged with gang assault, two counts of assault, two counts of robbery, petit larceny and criminal mischief, officials said. On March 15, he and several others allegedly pulled up next to a 64-year-old man and his 36-year-old son and attacked.

The victims had been inside their vehicle at the intersection of Saint Nicholas Terrace and West 127th Street, police said. The bikers punched and kicked both father and son. While the assault was going on, the victims had their phones, wallets and cash stolen.

The NYPD has been struggling to get illegal bikers off the streets for years. City officials had dirt bikes run over to make a statement in 2021.