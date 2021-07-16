Arrest made after shots fired in Times Square fender bender

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Police arrested a man who allegedly fired shots during a fender bender on a Times Square street earlier this week.

Elijah Quamina, 20, was taken into custody and faces charges of attempted murder, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

The shooting appeared to have stemmed from a motor vehicle collision between a dirt bike and a vehicle in Times Square on Wednesday, police said.

Quamina, who was with a group of people on dirt bikes, got into a dispute with the driver of the sedan following the collision and fired several shots, according to police.

The driver was not struck, police said.

This was the third reported shooting in several months at Times Square. Last month, a 21-year-old tourist was shot in the back while he was with family. In May, two women and a 4-year-old girl were shot in the same area in Times Square.

The incident also comes amid a troubling increase in gun violence across the five boroughs.