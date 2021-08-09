Arrest in Washington Heights shooting that injured 3 bystanders: NYPD

Police asked for help identifying the individuals seen on video from a Manhattan shooting on July 31, 2021. (NYPD)

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Police arrested a gunman who opened fire on a Manhattan street last month, injuring three innocent bystanders, officials said Monday.

The NYPD on Thursday charged Anthony Garcia, 27, with three counts each of attempted murder, assault, criminal posession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

The gunfire erupted around 11:10 p.m. on July 31 outside Marte Grocery on Audubon Avenue in Washington Heights, according to police.

The ordeal began when a man, running from three other men, hid behind the counter of the store, officials said. A short time later, all four men were back outside and shot at each other, according to police.

Video showed people on the sidewalk running from the shooters.

One woman, 42, was shot in the left arm; another woman, 58, was shot in the buttocks; a man, 78, was shot in the left arm and the abdomen, police said. All three victims were hospitalized for treatment.

Police did not say whether Garcia was the man who hid behind the store counter or if he was one of the other three suspects.