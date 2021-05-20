The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted for questioning in connection to an alleged hate crime assault in Manhattan (NYPD).

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Police on Thursday arrested a man on hate crime charges after a gruesome attack on an Asian man earlier this week in Hell’s Kitchen, according to the NYPD.

Officers took Lloyd Revell, 38, into custody just after 7:30 a.m., according to police, who said he’s been charged with an assault as a hate crime.

Authorities said Revell is believed to have walked up to the 48-year-old victim, punched him multiple times in the face and told him “go back to your country.”

The assailant then bit the victim’s hand, severing the tip of his middle finger, according to police.

Officials said the unprovoked attack happened just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, near West 43rd Street and 11th Avenue.

There was no dispute or interaction between the suspect and victim before the assault, authorities said.

The victim was hospitalized and treated for cuts to his forehead, swelling to his eye and the severed fingertip, police said.

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources. Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.