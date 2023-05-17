Police are looking for two men they said burglarized a home in the West Village. (NYPD)

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are investigating a burglary in the West Village where unknown men entered an apartment and stole a large sum of money, watches and jewelry on May 6, according to NYPD.

Two men used force to enter the apartment of a 72-year-old man around Morton Street and Bleeker Street around 11 p.m. Police said the two men took around $90,000 and $1.3 million in jewelry and watches. The men left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee and headed eastbound on Bleeker Street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).