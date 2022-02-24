NEW YORK (AP) — Demonstrators rallying in support of Ukraine waved large and small flags in the country’s colors of blue and yellow on the streets of Manhattan as they protested Russia’s invasion.

Shouts of “Stand with Ukraine” came from the gathering in Times Square and another on Manhattan’s east side near the Russian Federation’s mission to the United Nations.

Ralliers also carried a number of signs against Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched a massive invasion of Ukraine Thursday. “Putin, hands off Ukraine” read one and “Stop Putin” was on another as marchers chanted, “Stop the war.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: People gather at the Russian mission during a “Stand With Ukraine” rally on February 24, 2022 in New York City. Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans and allies gathered to show support for Ukraine and protest against the Russian invasion. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: People gather at the Russian mission during a “Stand With Ukraine” rally on February 24, 2022 in New York City. Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans and allies gathered to show support for Ukraine and protest against the Russian invasion. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: People gather at the United Nations during a “Stand With Ukraine” rally on February 24, 2022 in New York City. Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans and allies gathered to show support for Ukraine and protest against the Russian invasion. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: People march in Manhattan with a Ukrainian flag during a “Stand With Ukraine” rally on February 24, 2022 in New York City. Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans and allies gathered to show support for Ukraine and protest against the Russian invasion. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)



NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: People hold up an effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin gather at the Russian mission with a Vladimir Putin doll in handcuffs during a “Stand With Ukraine” rally on February 24, 2022 in New York City. Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans and allies gathered to show support for Ukraine and protest against the Russian invasion. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: People gather at the United Nations during a “Stand With Ukraine” rally on February 24, 2022 in New York City. Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans and allies gathered to show support for Ukraine and protest against the Russian invasion. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: People gather at the Russian mission during a “Stand With Ukraine” rally on February 24, 2022 in New York City. Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans and allies gathered to show support for Ukraine and protest against the Russian invasion. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: Two people embrace while crying at the Russian mission during a “Stand With Ukraine” rally on February 24, 2022 in New York City. Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans and allies gathered to show support for Ukraine and protest against the Russian invasion. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: People gather at the Russian mission during a “Stand With Ukraine” rally on February 24, 2022 in New York City. Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans and allies gathered to show support for Ukraine and protest against the Russian invasion. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: People gather at the Russian mission during a “Stand With Ukraine” rally on February 24, 2022 in New York City. Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans and allies gathered to show support for Ukraine and protest against the Russian invasion. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: People gather at the Russian mission during a “Stand With Ukraine” rally on February 24, 2022 in New York City. Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans and allies gathered to show support for Ukraine and protest against the Russian invasion. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)



NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: People gather at the United Nations during a “Stand With Ukraine” rally on February 24, 2022 in New York City. Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans and allies gathered to show support for Ukraine and protest against the Russian invasion. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: People gather at the Russian mission during a “Stand With Ukraine” rally on February 24, 2022 in New York City. Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans and allies gathered to show support for Ukraine and protest against the Russian invasion. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: A person with fake blood holds their hands up during a “Stand With Ukraine” rally on February 24, 2022 in New York City. Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans and allies gathered to show support for Ukraine and protest against the Russian invasion. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: People gather at the Russian mission during a “Stand With Ukraine” rally on February 24, 2022 in New York City. Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans and allies gathered to show support for Ukraine and protest against the Russian invasion. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: Two people embrace while crying at the Russian mission during a “Stand With Ukraine” rally on February 24, 2022 in New York City. Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans and allies gathered to show support for Ukraine and protest against the Russian invasion. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Demonstrators hold a Ukrainian flag as they protest in support of Ukraine, in Times Square New York, on February 24, 2022. – Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing air strikes and ordering ground troops across the border in fighting that Ukrainian authorities said left dozens of people dead. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Demonstrators protest in support of Ukraine, in Times Square New York, on February 24, 2022. – Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing air strikes and ordering ground troops across the border in fighting that Ukrainian authorities said left dozens of people dead. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Demonstrators protest in support of Ukraine, in Times Square New York, on February 24, 2022. – Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing air strikes and ordering ground troops across the border in fighting that Ukrainian authorities said left dozens of people dead. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Demonstrators protest in support of Ukraine, in Times Square New York, on February 24, 2022. – Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing air strikes and ordering ground troops across the border in fighting that Ukrainian authorities said left dozens of people dead. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Demonstrators protest in support of Ukraine, in Times Square New York, on February 24, 2022. – Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing air strikes and ordering ground troops across the border in fighting that Ukrainian authorities said left dozens of people dead. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Demonstrators protest in support of Ukraine, in Times Square New York, on February 24, 2022. – Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing air strikes and ordering ground troops across the border in fighting that Ukrainian authorities said left dozens of people dead. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Demonstrators hold a Ukrainian flag as they protest in support of Ukraine, in Times Square New York, on February 24, 2022. – Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing air strikes and ordering ground troops across the border in fighting that Ukrainian authorities said left dozens of people dead. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Demonstrators protest in support of Ukraine, in Times Square New York, on February 24, 2022. – Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing air strikes and ordering ground troops across the border in fighting that Ukrainian authorities said left dozens of people dead. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Pro-Ukraine demonstrators carry signs and Ukraine flags in New York’s Times Square, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. World leaders Thursday condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “barbaric” and moved to slap unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow and those close to President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Pro-Ukraine demonstrators carry signs and Ukraine flags in New York’s Times Square, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. World leaders Thursday condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “barbaric” and moved to slap unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow and those close to President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Pro-Ukraine demonstrators carry Ukraine and US flags in New York’s Times Square, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. World leaders Thursday condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “barbaric” and moved to slap unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow and those close to President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Pro-Ukraine demonstrators carry signs and Ukraine flags in New York’s Times Square, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. World leaders Thursday condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “barbaric” and moved to slap unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow and those close to President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Pro-Ukraine demonstrators unfurl a large Ukraine flag in New York’s Times Square, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. World leaders Thursday condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “barbaric” and moved to slap unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow and those close to President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Pro-Ukraine demonstrators carry signs and Ukraine flags in New York’s Times Square, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. World leaders Thursday condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “barbaric” and moved to slap unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow and those close to President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the post-Cold War security order.

Ukraine’s government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

President Vladimir Putin ignored global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashed the largest ground war in Europe since World War II, and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal. He threatened any country trying to interfere with “consequences you have never seen.”

Ukrainian officials said their forces were battling Russians on a multiple fronts, but had suffered dozens of deaths and also had lost control of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, scene of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

“Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won’t give up its freedom,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia, saying Putin “chose this war” and that his country would bear the consequences of his action. Other nations also announced sanctions, or said they would shortly.