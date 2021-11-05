Woman makes anti-Asian statements, punches woman in Lower Manhattan: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Anti-Asian statements lead to assault

Surveillance image of a woman accused of making anti-Asian remarks before punching a woman in the head in Lower Manhattan on Oct. 31, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

HUDSON SQUARE, Manhattan — The NYPD’s Hate Crimes unit launched an investigation after a woman made anti-Asian remarks before attacking another woman in Lower Manhattan in late October, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, the victim, 26, was walking on Hudson Street, near Dominick Street, in the Hudson Square neighborhood, when the unidentified woman started making the offensive statements.

Police said it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

After making the anti-Asian statements, the woman punched the victim in the back of the head, authorities said. She then fled the area on foot.

The victim suffered pain to the back of her head but refused medical attention, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the woman they were looking for in connection with the assault.

No arrests had been made, as of Friday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

'Brick cold': Harlem NYCHA residents living with no heat, gas

Massive fire rips through row of Harlem shops

Alvin Bragg makes history as Manhattan DA-elect

Alvin Bragg elected Manhattan’s first Black district attorney

NY, NJ Election Day results recap

Mom shot through peephole of Manhattan apartment

More Manhattan

Crime

Queens man, 74, charged in murder of WWI vet missing since 1976

After Adams' win in NYC mayoral race, what could controversial anti-crime unit's return look like?

Brooklyn police shootout: Cops exchange fire with suspects who fled earlier traffic stop

Mom shot through peephole of Manhattan apartment

See it: Man punches woman on packed subway in New York City

RAW: Man throws molotov cocktail at Brooklyn deli

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter