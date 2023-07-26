MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An Amazon delivery driver was attacked with a glass bottle in Manhattan earlier this month, police said.

Four men allegedly assaulted the 27-year-old driver near 402 117th St. in East Harlem just after 5 p.m. on July 13, according to the NYPD. One of the suspects asked the victim what was in the package before his accomplice struck the driver in the back of the head with the glass bottle, police said.

The group then chased the victim before kicking and punching him near First Avenue. The driver was taken to the hospital with head injuries.

The crew fled the scene and remained at large, as of Wednesday, police said.

