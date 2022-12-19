MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An amateur bodybuilder visiting New York City was convicted of stabbing the host of the apartment he was staying at 16 times, officials said Thursday.

Geoffrey Tracy, now 30, stabbed the victim in the neck, shoulder, arms, chest, ribs and back in 2018. The victim was unarmed, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

“This type of violence cannot be accepted, and New Yorkers should know that my office and our prosecutors are pursuing accountability by bringing these types of cases every single day,” Bragg said. “I hope the victim can continue to recover from his serious wounds and take a measure of comfort in the justice delivered from this verdict.”

Tracy was found guilty of assault in the first degree and attempted assault in the second degree. He will be sentenced on Jan. 10, 2023.

The amateur bodybuilder had been in New York after being hired to dance at a nightclub. The event promoter made the arrangement for Tracy to stay at the victim’s Hell’s Kitchen apartment.

While Tracy stayed there, he texted a friend, saying he was going to choke his host and claim self-defense if he killed him. On Aug. 14, 2018, Tracy accused the host of going through his belongings.

Tracy followed as the host walked away. He stabbed the victim on repeatedly on a stairwell. Tracy then ran outside and tossed the knife in a garbage can.