MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alleged stalker exposed himself to a woman on the Upper East Side earlier this year, police said Thursday.

Kenneth Hoyt, 58, allegedly came up from behind and opened his jacket, exposing himself to the woman at around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, according to the NYPD. The victim was not injured.

Police said Hoyt has been allegedly harassing the woman on social media and monitoring her movements. He has not been arrested.

The suspect is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. He had hazel eyes and long blonde hair, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).