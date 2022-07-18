Police said a 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the head in Harlem Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Loudlabs)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An alleged gang member was fatally shot in the head in Harlem Sunday night, police said.

Sean Tinsley, 34, was found with a gunshot wound to his head in front of the King Tower Houses on West 115th Street and Lenox Avenue at around 11 p.m., police said. EMS took the victim to the hospital, where he died.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

It was a bloody Sunday in New York City. There were seven shooting incidents and 12 victims, according to an NYPD spokesman. On the same day last year, there were four shootings and six victims, the spokesman said.

