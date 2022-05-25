MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Fleet Week is back and in full force, with more than 3,000 sailors, marines and coastguardsmen landing in New York Harbor. It’s the first full-scale celebration since 2019.

The first day of the first full Fleet Week in three years was at least as big as pre-pandemic events — a full flotilla for the Parade of Ships from the Verrazzano Bridge up the Hudson to the George Washington Bridge, with crews saluting the World Trade Center site en route. And then, most of the half dozen ships dropped anchor on Manhattan’s West Side piers.

The displays are open to the public through Monday.

Corporal Bryan Castro, a Marine assigned to an aviation unit in the Carolinas. But he’s originally from Queens, and ready to show off naval displays for residents of his hometown.

“It’s definitely worth it for people to see how we live and work on a daily basis,” another local, Analeah Perez, said.

The time-honored tradition celebrates sea services with public tours of military ships and a variety of military demonstrations. For more information about Fleet Week 2022, visit nycgo.com.