NEW YORK (PIX11) — Today in Harlem, classmates of Alfa Barrie, the boy recently pulled from the water after he drowned were remembered by his peers.

It was a rough day at the charter school in Harlem where the young Barrie attended. Today grief counselors were on call as the school had a vigil to honor a young boy’s life.

More than a week, two young boys Garret Warren,13, and two boys, went missing and were seen -year-old Alfa Barrie went missing and was later both found dead. According to NYPD officials, witnesses have said the two boys had been roughhousing near The Harlem River.

After a week of searching for the two, the NYPD made the shocking discovery, their lifeless bodies confirmed by The Office of the Medical Examiner.

As both families have been dealing with their grief today, teachers, classmates, and students dealt with the gap left behind by 11-year-old Barrie.

PIX11 News’ Nicole Johnson was there as students and teachers processed their emotions from their now-dead classmates.

