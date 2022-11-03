TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Times Square Alliance kicked off the holiday season with its third annual “Show Globes,” to mark the occasion, Thursday, Broadway performers were on hand to spread a little holiday cheer.

The organization partnered with Serino Coyne, a live entertainment advertising and marketing agency, on the curation and development of the exhibition.

These show globes are snow globes featuring some of the classics, like “The Lion King,” “Wicked,” and this year, “Aladdin” was added to the mix. Now it’s its third year, and the event celebrates the creativity of Broadway designers, the power of live theater, and its ability to connect us all.

In addition to the display, The Times Square Alliance is also kicking off the holiday shopping season with a “Shop Til the Ball Drops” holiday gift guide. Show Globes visitors are invited to step onto a side street and into the Times Square neighborhood to explore local shops with holiday gifts for everyone on your shopping list. Explore the complete guide at TSQ.org/HolidayDeals.