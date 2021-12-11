After waiting ‘For Forever,’ fans return to see Broadway’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — After a 21-month pause, Dear Evan Hansen made its triumphant return to the Great White Way — the final Broadway show to reopen in 2021.

“From the moment the pandemic started, I knew I had to be here on reopening,” Marissa DiMartino told PIX11 News. “Everyone in the theater community is breathing a little relief.”

“I think I will love the sense of community and belonging that this musical promotes to understand yourself in a world that’s really hard,” Hananiah Wiggins, a fan from Chicago, said.

After the final curtain call, there was a block party on West 45th Street to celebrate the reopening.

Magee Hickey has the full story in the video above.

