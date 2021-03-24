After devastating fire, Middle Collegiate Church raises funds to rebuild

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — The building may be destroyed, but the faith at Middle Collegiate Church in the East Village is still strong.

A raging fire severely damaged the historic church back in December, but the congregation has been focused on rebuilding. Now, some big names are lending a helping hand, too.

Actor and singer Tituss Burgess gave PIX11 a sneak peak into Thursday’s live March to Rise fundraiser to help rebuild the progressive church.

“Our spirit didn’t dissolve in the fire; if anything it probably got stronger,” Burgess said.

The December fire caused serious damage to the historic church building.

“We lost our whole sanctuary in the fire,” said Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis, who’s a senior minister at the church. “We lost much of our sacred space in the fire. But what we have found in the fire is how resilient we are.”

The house of worship was a place New Yorkers of all backgrounds called home, and organizers say that’s exactly what people can expect at the benefit concert Thursday evening.

“It will be filled all the things the world knows Middle to be,” Burgess, who’s starred in “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” said.

Tickets for March to Rise are donation based: pay what you can.

For tickets, and donation information, go to middlechurch.org.