MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — New restrictions against carrying guns in Times Square will be formally signed by Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday, even as a legal battle over the issue remains ongoing.

The ordinances will establish the borders of the Gun Free Zone outlined by Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul in late August, in response to a Supreme Court ruling in June striking down a New York State requirement that firearm permit applicants demonstrate “proper cause” to carry.

Seizing on a provision of the Supreme Court ruling that said guns could still be restricted in certain “sensitive locations,” New York lawmakers moved to bar firearms from locations including airports, houses of worship, schools, libraries, parks, and restaurants serving alcohol, as well as Times Square.

But a federal judge in upstate New York ruled Thursday that some of the provisions likely violated the Second Amendment, ordering their temporary suspension following a delay of three business days to allow for potential appeals. That ruling came in response to a legal challenge by the Gun Owners of America group, arguing that New York’s restrictions went too far.

Adams will nevertheless sign the bills Tuesday at the Crossroads of the World, while state Attorney General Letitia James has vowed to fight any ordered stay.