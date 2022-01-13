Adams to renters facing eviction: Know your legal rights

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — An estimated 200,000 households in New York City could face eviction when the state’s moratorium expires Saturday.

Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams sounded the alarm.

“We are about to face an additional crisis around housing in our city,” he said, speaking from outside the city’s civil court.

Adams reminded tenants of their legal rights. His administration is launching a campaign in multiple languages to remind New Yorkers they cannot be locked out of buildings, they do not have to leave until there is a legal process and they have a right to legal representation regardless of immigration status.

Adams also echoed calls from state and congressional leaders asking that New York’s rental assistance program be replenished by the federal government — arguing that New York has not gotten its fair share.

“New York has the highest rent in the nation,” Adams said. “The federal government must help working people in the state.”

However, tenant advocates like Judith Goldiner at the Legal Aide Society said state lawmakers need to move quickly to pass more tenant protections, like good cause evictions. It is a proposed law that guarantees people a reasonably priced lease renewal as long as they pay their rent and are not a nuisance.

New Jersey already has a similar law.

“There is really only so much attorneys can do without those really important basic rights,” she said.

Statewide, 400,000 New York households could face eviction.

Landlord lobbying groups oppose the good causing eviction law currently under consideration in Albany. They argue it would make buildings unprofitable, and therefore lead to less housing overall with few people willing to rent.