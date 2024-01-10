NEW YORK (PIX11) — Good news for the NYPD and FDNY. New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a set of budget cut rollbacks on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the budget cut announced last November, the mayor now said there have been “better than anticipated tax revenues” and that his administration has figured out ways to lower the costs associated with the migrant crisis, including renegotiating contracts for food services.

As a result, Adams announced on Wednesday:

“We have been able to restore funding for the April police academy class; this means 600 additional police officers will be on the streets protecting New Yorkers coming this fall. These officers will join three additional police classes that were already scheduled to graduate this year.” The Mayor also announced, “We have good news for the FDNY, as we restore the fifth firefighter at 20 of the city’s engine companies. More firefighters on the job is always a good thing.”

The Uniformed Firefighters Association President, Andrew Ansbro, told PIX 11 News there are 193 engine companies in the city, and while he’s grateful for the five members at twenty of the companies.

“Engine companies in every single neighborhood in the city should be staffed with five firefighters. It gets the water on the fire faster, it helps save lives and reduce the loss of property in the city,” he added.

The houses where the five members’ crews will be restored are:

Engine 5 in the East Village

Engine 54 in Midtown

Engine 58 in Harlem

Engine 65 in Midtown

Engine 50 in Morrisania

Engine 42 in Mt. Hope

Engine 48 in Fordham

Engine 62 in Gun Hill

Engine 156 in West Brighton

Engine 158 in Mariners Harbor

Engine 247 in Borough Park

Engine 235 in Bed-Sty

Engine 298 in Jamaica

Engine 308 in Ozone Park

Engine 260 in Dutch Kills/Long Island City

Engine 324 in Flushing Meadows/Corona

Engine 231 in Brownsville

Engine 236 in Cyprus Hills

Engine 248 in East Flatbush

Engine 283 in Brownsville.

As for the restored April Police Academy class.

“There is no greater investment in public safety than an NYPD officer,” NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said.

NYC PBA President Patrick Hendry told PIX11 News the 600-officer class is a good thing but does not address the overall staffing needs of the department. Hendry said 3,000 officers retired or took other jobs last year. He said there are nearly 7,000 fewer officers now than in 2001. Hendry sites lack salary incentives and a 22 and 25-year pension plan instead of 20.

“In the NYPD right now, we’re overworked, understaffed, not being able to get days off, not being able to get meals, having to work enormous amounts of overtime … our police officers are at their breaking point right now,” Hendry told PIX11 News.

Hendry said the PBA is working with the Adams Administration to get support for legislation to increase police officer incentives.