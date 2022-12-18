MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Fifth Avenue of the future from Bryant Park to Central could look different under a reimagining from Mayor Eric Adams.

He shared a vision Sunday to make the stretch of Fifth Avenue from 42nd Street to 59th Street as a “safer, less congested, pedestrian-centered boulevard that also prioritizes cyclists, mass transit, and the public realm.”

“Fifth Avenue is an iconic corridor and an engine of our Midtown economy. But it is also an unmissable opportunity to show the city and the country how world-class public space can help create vibrant central business districts,” Mayor Adams said. “New York isn’t coming back, New York is back. But New Yorkers don’t sit on our hands — we will continue to bring everyone to the table, come up with innovative ideas together, and make our city safer, fairer, and more prosperous.”

Lead agencies, along with the the New York City Economic Development Corporation and Department of Transportation, will work with a design firm early in 2023 to kick off the process, officials said. Both the vision and construction plans are expected to be completed in two years. The plan will be funded by a public-private partnership.