Adams heads to Harlem public housing complex to help with heating issues

HARLEM, Manhattan — Mayor Eric Adams surprised residents of the Lehman Village Houses in Harlem on Sunday after PIX11 News did a story on their heat issues during the winter blast of snow, wind and arctic air.

The heat has been problematic at 80 East 110th for years, residents said. They would complain to the New York City Housing Authority and get the runaround.

“They say ‘hey you guys live in the projects, what do you expect? This happens,’” Jenice Zayas, a tenant without heat who reached out to PIX11 about the problem, said.

Resident Jo Ann Canty emphasized that she pays her rent.

“This is ridiculous,” she said.

At several apartments PIX11 visited, tenants had to use their ovens and space heaters to keep warm.

“I wants some heat today. Not tomorrow, in half an hour,” Canty told PIX11 News.

At a City Hall news conference, Mayor Adams announced a slew of new housing officials to clean up problems at NYCHA, but the new mayor did not know about the long-running heat problems at Lehman until PIX11 told him.

“Thank you for bringing this to my attention,” Mayor Adams said at the news conference.

So late Sunday afternoon, with Congressman Adriano Espaillat and other elected officials beside him, the new mayor visited the broken boilers at Lehman Village and then met with tenants.

“The pipes were cold, the radiator was cold. So I brought a person in charge of boilers to see what can be fixed,” Mayor Adams told PIX11 News. “And we are knocking on doors to see how many other tenants have heat problems.”

And Jenice Zayas and other tenants are thrilled because the heat is coming back on.

“Now I can’t touch the pipes they are too hot,” Zayas told PIX11 News. “And I am hearing from other tenants the heat is coming on. I hope it stays on.”

The heat is on for now. How long will it last? PIX11 News will stay on it.