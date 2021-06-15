FILE – This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows actress Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Actress Lisa Banes has died just over a week after being struck by a scooter in a hit-and-run crash on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, according to multiple reports.

Banes, 65, died at the hospital overnight after being critically injured in collision, her manager David Williams told Entertainment Tonight on Monday.

The Los Angeles resident had been hospitalized in critical condition for the past 10 day after being struck by an electric scooter near Lincoln Center on the night of June 4.

Banes was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Julliard School, her alma mater, her manager told The Associated Press at the time.

Police on Tuesday said no arrests had been made in the deadly collision.

Banes has appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including supporting roles in “Gone Girl” starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she’s had roles on “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

