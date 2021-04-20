Marijuana activists giving free joints to vaccinated New Yorkers in Union Square on 4/20

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
In honor of "4/20" and continued efforts to get more New Yorkers vaccinated, a group of activists will hand out free marijuana joints in Union Square on Tuesday, April 20 to adults 21 and over who can prove they're fully vaccinated.

Joints For Jabs: In honor of “4/20” and continued efforts to get more New Yorkers vaccinated, a group of activists will hand out free marijuana joints in Union Square on Tuesday, April 20 to adults 21 and over who can prove they’re fully vaccinated. (AP Photo)

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — In honor of “4/20” and continued efforts to get more New Yorkers vaccinated, a group of activists will hand out free marijuana joints in Union Square on Tuesday to adults who can prove they’re fully vaccinated.

From 11 a.m. until 4:20 p.m., each person 21 and older who shows proof of their COVID-19 vaccination can pick up a free joint on the south side of the Manhattan park, near the George Washington statue.

The “Joints For Jabs” event was organized by marijuana advocates and longtime AIDS activist group ACT UP NY.

“The marijuana community supports the science behind the COVID vaccine and what better way to encourage cannabis users to get vaccinated than to give out free pot,” said activist Dana Beal in a statement.

The weed giveaway comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation legalizing recreational marijuana possession and use by those 21 and older in the state.

Organizers said they were inspired by Krispy Kreme’s recent promotion offering free donuts to people who showed proof of vaccination.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Harlem shootout: 1 in custody after gunmen, police exchange fire

Restaurant owners helping community during pandemic

Man with assault rifle at Times Square subway station charged: NYPD

Man in police custody for having rifle in Times Square

Harlem moms fight to fix broken doors

New Yorkers protest in wake of former officer being charged with manslaughter in Daunte Wright killing

More Manhattan

Marijuana legalization in NY, NJ

What NY's cannabis legalization means for New Yorkers with old marijuana arrests

Customs and Border Protection: New Yorkers still cannot cross border with marijuana

Legal marijuana in NY: Hemp dispensary owner talks benefits, concerns of new law

Recreational marijuana means big money for New York

Legal marijuana in NY: Concerns from PTA, other opposition groups

Recreational marijuana: What can you do today?

More Marijuana legalization in NY, NJ

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter