UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — In honor of “4/20” and continued efforts to get more New Yorkers vaccinated, a group of activists will hand out free marijuana joints in Union Square on Tuesday to adults who can prove they’re fully vaccinated.

From 11 a.m. until 4:20 p.m., each person 21 and older who shows proof of their COVID-19 vaccination can pick up a free joint on the south side of the Manhattan park, near the George Washington statue.

The “Joints For Jabs” event was organized by marijuana advocates and longtime AIDS activist group ACT UP NY.

“The marijuana community supports the science behind the COVID vaccine and what better way to encourage cannabis users to get vaccinated than to give out free pot,” said activist Dana Beal in a statement.

The weed giveaway comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation legalizing recreational marijuana possession and use by those 21 and older in the state.

Organizers said they were inspired by Krispy Kreme’s recent promotion offering free donuts to people who showed proof of vaccination.