MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group of robbers punched and kicked a 60-year-old man on a Manhattan street last month, police said Thursday.

Three suspects attacked the victim while he was walking near Ninth Avenue and West 23rd Street in Chelsea at 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 9. according to the NYPD. The trio kicked and punched the man before stealing his wallet and iPhone, police said.

The victim suffered face, chest, and leg injuries, police said.

The suspects then ran to a subway station near West 23rd Street and Eighth Avenue, police said.

There have been no arrests.

