LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — It’s billed as the biggest scares on Broadway and they are not wrong.

Blood Manor, now in its 19th year, may just be the scariest haunted house in New York City. It’s also the perfect warmup act for Halloween. Even before you enter blood Manor, there are scary people outside to frighten the $40-a-pop ticket holders.

How would you like to see a nail hammered up a nostril or be asked to pull it out? Yuck!

There was a lovely creature pretending to want to harm a fictitious child. Another sad fellow wanted to stick a fork in his own eyeball.

Then visitors move onto a 30-minute tour of some of the scariest scenes imaginable. There are severed limbs dripping with blood and creatures popping out from hidden nooks. The 3-D glasses making it even more frightening.

“Seeing everyone coming running out so scared, that’s the best part,” Nick Piccolo, the director of Blood Manor, told PIX11 News. “To see the fear in their eyes and you know everyone put all their effort into it to make everyone have a great time.”

Sophia Mata came with a gaggle of girlfriends to celebrate her birthday.

“It was amazing. I got so scared,” Mata told PIX11. “The best part was being with friends and getting so scared.”

Whatever creatures you see at the Village Halloween parade will be tame by comparison.

Blood Manor is open 6 pm to midnight on Halloween and then there’s the even more frightening Lights Out Nights on Nov. 4 and 5.