MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Are you a Global Citizen? If so, you missed your chance to attend the 10th annual Global Citizens Festival.

More than 60,000 people gathered on the Great Lawn in Central Park to make the world a better place.

They came from all over. For example, a mother-daughter duo is from Tucson, Arizona.

“I have always been interested in global issues,” Stephanie Montoya, a Global Citizen, told PIX11 News.

“Especially now, it’s good that people are coming together,” her mother, Ana Montoya, added.

On the big stage for the six-hour concert: the Jonas brothers, Mariah Carey, Metallica, Charlie Puth and many others.

Concertgoers earn complimentary tickets, awarded through points which could be earned through signing petitions and calling elected representatives demanding action against climate change, poverty and world hunger.

“I don’t understand why there is still hunger in the world,” Debbie Bruner, a Global Citizen and a retired schoolteacher living in Queens, told PIX11 News.

So many people for different causes were in the audience. There was even this sustainable fashion show from an Irish company called Junk Kouture. All these clothes are repurposed from items already used

like disposable face masks.

“We encourage young people to create fashion using items that have already been used and give them a new life,” Orlando Morris Toolan, a Junk Kouture spokesperson, told PIX11 News.

Designer Isis Madeira created beautiful out front leaves, “many, many different leaves, even from a banana tree,” the fashion designer added.

In its ten years, Global Citizens has distributed more than $4 billion to more than a billion people.