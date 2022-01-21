GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Service along multiple subway lines was disrupted early Friday morning after a person was struck by a train at a Greenwich Village station, according to the MTA.

The transit agency tweeted at 5:45 a.m. that emergency teams were responding after a person was hit by a train at the West 4th Street-Washington Square station. It was not immediately clear at what time the victim was struck by the subway.

The victim’s condition and the extent of their injuries were not clear.

According to the MTA, northbound A and E trains were delayed or being rerouted while emergency workers responded to the incident. Northbound A and C trains were running express from Canal Street to 59th Street-Columbus Circle.

The MTA said some northbound A and C trains would run on the F line between Jay Street-MetroTech and West 4th-Washington Square, and then on the D line up to 59th Street-Columbus Circle.

Meanwhile, northbound E trains were also running express between Canal Street and 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal, the MTA said.

For service to the bypassed stations, riders were advised to take a southbound train, which were making all stops.

For the latest service updates, keep an eye on the NYCT Subway account on Twitter, the MTA’s website or their app.